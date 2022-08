An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near historical landmark Ghanta Ghar (Clock tower) Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 11 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 11 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Three killed in attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir

At least three people were killed and two injured when rebels stormed an army camp in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, according to official Indian sources.

The attack occurred at dawn when militants “tried to cross the fence of the army camp" in the Pargal area of ??Rajouri district, Jammu Division Deputy Police Director General Mukesh Singh told reporters.

"The sentry challenged them and an exchange of fire took place," the officer continued.

(...)