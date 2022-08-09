Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians evacuate the bodies of three Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians search a house to evacute the bodies of three Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022.EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians weep after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 09 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Three Palestinians have been killed and 40 others wounded as Israeli forces conducted a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli and Palestinian officials said Tuesday.

Among those killed was Ibrahim Nabulsi, a senior commander of al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades group, the military wing of the Fatah political movement, which controls the West Bank-ruling Palestinian National Authority.

The Palestinian ministry of health identified the other two victims as Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha, whose affiliation with an armed group has not been confirmed yet.

(...)