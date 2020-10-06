Three scientists - Briton Roger Penrose, German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez - have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their work on blackholes, the Swedish academy said Tuesday.
The physicists, whose work has helped us understand more about these massive and mysterious celestial objects - which the Academy called “one of the most exotic objects in the Universe” - will share the prize of 10 million kronor ($1.12 million).
Black holes are areas in space where the force of gravity is so powerful that not even light can escape. EFE-EPA
