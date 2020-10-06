Brussels (Belgium).- (FILE) - The unveiling of the first image ever of a black hole during a press conference by the European Research Council ERC at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 10 April 2019 (reissued 06 October 2020). The joint winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics are (L-R, on screen) Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their research on black holes. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ *** Local Caption *** 55115679

Ulf Danielsson, member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences speaks during the announcement of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, 06 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Fredrik Sandberg / POOL SWEDEN OUT

(FILE) - A handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on 01 October 2020 shows an artist's impression of the web of the supermassive black hole astronomers have found with the help of ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) (reissued 06 October 2020). EFE/EPA/ESO/L. Calçada / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) shows US astronomer Andrea Ghez, who has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2015 (released 06 October 2020). EFE/EPA/ELENA ZHUKOVA / UCLA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) - British mathematical physicist, mathematician and philosopher of science Sir Roger Penrose during a ceremony at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 12 December 2016. EFE/EPA/JACEK TURCZYK POLAND OUT

(L-R) A composite photo shows British mathematical physicist Roger Penrose, US astronomer Andrea Ghez and German astrophysicist Reinhard Genzel, who have been jointly awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics, issued 06 October 2020. EFE/EPA/PAP / UCLA / MPE POLAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Three scientists - Briton Roger Penrose, German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez - have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their work on blackholes, the Swedish academy said Tuesday.

The physicists, whose work has helped us understand more about these massive and mysterious celestial objects - which the Academy called “one of the most exotic objects in the Universe” - will share the prize of 10 million kronor ($1.12 million).

Black holes are areas in space where the force of gravity is so powerful that not even light can escape. EFE-EPA

ber-alc-cr/ks