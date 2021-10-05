Lund (Sweden), 21/05/2018.- (FILE) - File picture dated May 21, 2018 Syukuro Manabe of Japan poses for the camera when he received the Crafoord Prize during a press meeting in Lund, Sweden, 21 May 2018 (reissued 05 October 2021). Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics on 05 October 2021, (Japón, Suecia) EFE/EPA/Johan Nilsson SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

Rome (Italy).- (FILE) - Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi (R) heads an outdoor lesson in Montecitorio square, in front of the Lower House of Parliament, in downtown Rome, Italy, 24 October 2008 (reissued 05 October 2021). Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were awarded with the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics. (Italia, Suecia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO *** Local Caption *** 02214233

Stockholm (Sweden), 05/10/2021.- (L-R at the podium) Member of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson, Goran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Member of the Nobel Committee for Physics John Wettlaufer during the announcement of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, 05 October 2021. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were honored "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems." (Suecia, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

Stockholm (Sweden), 05/10/2021.- (L-R) Members of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson, Goran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Member of the Nobel Committee for Physics John Wettlaufer during the announcement of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, 05 October 2021. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were honored "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems." (Suecia, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their "groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems," the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm announced on Tuesday.

Complex systems such as the Earth’s climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences explained, are characterized by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand, with this year's prize recognizing new methods to describe them and predicting their long-term behavior.

“The discoveries being recognized this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on a rigorous analysis of observations,” Thors Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics said at the press conference to present the award.

(...)