The court remains empty at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex where the Houston Rockets were to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the first round playoffs in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The court remains empty at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex where the Houston Rockets were to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the first round playoffs in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The court remains empty at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex where the Houston Rockets were to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the first round playoffs in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The NBA announced the postponement of the three first-round games of the playoffs, scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play the fifth of its series againstOrlando Magic in protest of the incidents in Wisconsin.

The Bucks boycott also affects the Houston Rockets' game against Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers. EFE-EPA

rm/lds