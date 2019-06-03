Chinese paramilitary police officers usher visitors away for the daily flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 30, 2019 (issued Jun.3, 2019). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Chinese boy is silhouetted as he stands with flags on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 30, 2019 (issued Jun.3< 2019). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Heavy traffic is seen along the roads of the CCTV Tower in the Central Business District (CBD) of Beijing, China, May 27, 2019 (issued Jun.3, 2019). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A poster of police officers saluting are seen at a bust stop in the Central Business District (CBD) of Beijing, China, May 27, 2019 (issued Jun.3, 2019). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

On Jun. 4, it will be the 30th anniversary of the brutal massacre of an unknown number of protesting citizens, mostly students and workers, when People's Liberation Army rolled its tanks in the heart of the Chinese capital Beijing to quell weeks of pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

Three decades after the incident that shocked the world, the exact number of deaths is still unknown with estimates ranging between few hundreds and thousands.

The Tiananmen demonstrations started as a student-led movement demanding democratic reforms following the death of reformist and former General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Hu Yaobang on Apr. 15 in 1989.

Hu was a prominent member of the reformist movement of the CPC and was disgraced years before for his leaning towards intellectuals and the students who had demonstrated in late 1986 and early 1987.

Some university students paid respect to the dead leader by coming out on the streets of Beijing the day he died.

Three days later, the protesters demanded the Chinese authorities give a proper send off to Hu.

The state funeral of Hu took place on Apr.22. Thousands of people, including many university students, gathered at the monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square to pay respects to Hu. Workers and intellectuals took part in demonstrations.

Two days later, in the face of lack of response from the government, the students began boycotting their classes.

World Economic Herald - a newspaper based in Shanghai - published extensive details of the protests.

The hard wing of the CPC took advantage of the absence of its secretary general Zhao Ziyang - who was on an official visit to North Korea - to settle in a drastic manner the demonstrations, classified as anti-party and anti-socialist political fight.

On Apr.26, China's official newspaper, Peoples Daily published in an editorial the words of the then leader, Den Xiaoping who called the protests anti-party and anti- socialist disturbance and declared them illegal.

Moreover, the Shanghai CPC committee decided to close down World Economic Herald for its coverage on Tiananmen.

In response to the editorial of the day before, on Apr. 27, the students took to the streets in large numbers. The piece also led to workers, including security forces personnel, sympathizing with the demonstrators.

On May 4, 1989, on the seventieth anniversary of the students’ protests for modernization of the country and against the Japanese imperialism, more than 100,000 people came out on the streets in Beijing to continue with their demands. In the next few days, the leadership of the demonstrations got divided.

The lack of official response led the students to opt for more radical methods. On May 13, some 200 students went on a hunger strike at the Tiananmen Square to try to force the government into listening to them.

The next day they met with the leaders but the meeting did not produce any result.

The situation meanwhile became complicated. Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev arrived in Beijing on May 15 for an official visit, attracting a large number of foreign media to the Chinese capital.

Three days later, the government responded and agreed to a televised meeting between Chinese Prime Minister Li Peng and the students. The meeting also yielded nothing.

On the second consecutive day, more than a million people protested in Beijing and the students were joined by workers from different sectors, including villagers from nearby areas.

Embarrassed by the lack of response from the government, the pro reform leader of CPC, Zhao Ziyang, went to the plaza on May 19 to speak with the students and urged them to end the hunger strike, knowing that the next day martial law was to be imposed, despite his personal opposition.

The hard wing of the party pulled Zhao back form the decision making body.

On May 20, it was made official that "demonstrations, petitioning, class boycotts, strikes . . . are prohibited . . . Armed police and People's Liberation Army soldiers have the right to exercise any force necessary to stop or prevent any violation of martial law orders”.

The citizens responded to the announcement with a million people marching across Beijing, defying the martial law and blocking the entrance of military convoys into the city.

Goddess of Democracy, an 11-meter-high, white colored papier-mâché and polystyrene sculpture over a metallic structure was erected at the square in front of Mao Zedong's portrait at the Tiananmen Gate on May 29.

Far from paying homage to the statue, the situation worsened and in the late hours of Jun.3. Clashes broke out between the civilians and the soldiers.

Many civilians died across several districts of Beijing. Some soldiers were lynched.

On the morning of Jun.4, the military blocked all the access to the square. Student leaders tried to negotiate evacuation. While they retreated, the military began shooting indiscriminately. Some were crushed to death with tanks rolled over them.

On Jun.5, a Chinese civilian stood in the way of a column of tanks to stop them from moving towards Beijing's Chang'an Boulevard.

The photograph of the "Tank Man" became an iconic image of China's Tiananmen Square protests.

