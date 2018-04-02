epa06639046 An undated handout photo made available by the Fraunhofer Institute for High Frequency Physics and Radar Techniques (Fraunhofer FHR) on 21 March 2018 shows a radar image of Tiangong-1 from different perspectives taken at an orbital height of approximental 270 km above the Earth's surface (issed 31 March 2018). Chinese space station Tiangong-1 will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere where it will to a large extent burn up. Tiangong-1 is orbiting the Earth uncontrolled. Currently the prognosis relating to the time of impact currently lies within a window of several days. EPA/FRAUNHOFER FHR / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: FRAUNHOFER FHR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) An employee watches an electronic board to monitor the expected fall to Earth of China's out-of-control space lab Tiangong 1 at Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute in the central city of Daejeon on Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An undated handout photo made available by the Fraunhofer Institute for High Frequency Physics and Radar Techniques (Fraunhofer FHR) on Mar. 21, 2018 shows a radar image of Tiangong-1 from different perspectives taken at an orbital height of approximental 270 km above the Earth's surface (issued Mar. 31, 2018). EPA-EFE/FRAUNHOFER FHR / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: FRAUNHOFER FHR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Chinese space laboratory Tiangong-1 re-entered the atmosphere in the central region of the South Pacific, around 00.15 GMT, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said Monday.

Most parts of the space station disintegrated during its reentry due to the high temperature generated by the friction with the atmosphere while it was falling, the agency added, cited by state news agency Xinhua.

The calculations on the place and the time of the reentry have varied widely in the last few hours because the space laboratory was falling out of control, so all estimates were imprecise.

The tracking of space agencies around the world is done by radar.

CMSEO said that the chances of a non-disintegrated fragment falling into an inhabited area and causing casualties were minimal.

The Tiangong-1 space laboratory, measuring 10 meters long and weighing around 8.5 tons, was put into orbit in Sep 2011.

After receiving six astronauts in two Chinese space missions in 2012 and 2013, the space center continued carrying out research tasks until China announced its retirement in 2016.

For example, Mir, a Russian space station weighing 140 tons, fell and disintegrated in 2001, while the 80-ton American space laboratory Skylab fell in 1979.

For comparison, the International Space Station weighs about 420 tons.

In Sep 2016, China launched its new space laboratory, the Tiangong-2, which hosted its first manned mission with two astronauts on board between October and November.

The Asian giant plans to start in 2019 the construction of a space station consisting of several modules, which is scheduled to conclude in 2022.