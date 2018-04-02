The Chinese space laboratory Tiangong-1 re-entered the atmosphere in the central region of the South Pacific, around 00.15 GMT, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said Monday.
Most parts of the space station disintegrated during its reentry due to the high temperature generated by the friction with the atmosphere while it was falling, the agency added, cited by state news agency Xinhua.
The calculations on the place and the time of the reentry have varied widely in the last few hours because the space laboratory was falling out of control, so all estimates were imprecise.
The tracking of space agencies around the world is done by radar.
CMSEO said that the chances of a non-disintegrated fragment falling into an inhabited area and causing casualties were minimal.
The Tiangong-1 space laboratory, measuring 10 meters long and weighing around 8.5 tons, was put into orbit in Sep 2011.
After receiving six astronauts in two Chinese space missions in 2012 and 2013, the space center continued carrying out research tasks until China announced its retirement in 2016.
For example, Mir, a Russian space station weighing 140 tons, fell and disintegrated in 2001, while the 80-ton American space laboratory Skylab fell in 1979.
For comparison, the International Space Station weighs about 420 tons.
In Sep 2016, China launched its new space laboratory, the Tiangong-2, which hosted its first manned mission with two astronauts on board between October and November.
The Asian giant plans to start in 2019 the construction of a space station consisting of several modules, which is scheduled to conclude in 2022.