Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (L) and President-elect Joe Biden (R) greet each other as they arrive for their victory address after being declared the winners in the 2020 US presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (L) and President-elect Joe Biden (R) gesture as they arrive for their victory address after being declared the winners in the 2020 US presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris have been named as the Person of the Year by the Time magazine, which said that the selection was not just for the past year "but about where we’re headed."

Time's Chief Editor Edward Felsenthal justified the selection in which the magazine - which has often chosen US presidents for the distinction - also included the vice-president-elect for the first time.

"This will be the test of the next four years: Americans who have not been this divided in more than a century elected two leaders who have bet their success on finding common ground," Felsenthal said in the cover story. EFE-EPA

