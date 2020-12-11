The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris have been named as the Person of the Year by the Time magazine, which said that the selection was not just for the past year "but about where we’re headed."
Time's Chief Editor Edward Felsenthal justified the selection in which the magazine - which has often chosen US presidents for the distinction - also included the vice-president-elect for the first time.
"This will be the test of the next four years: Americans who have not been this divided in more than a century elected two leaders who have bet their success on finding common ground," Felsenthal said in the cover story. EFE-EPA
jfu/ia/ssk