Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

A general view of an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea (C-R) bumps elbows with fellow policeman in the middle of an empty Times Square before the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Jennifer Lopez performs in Times Square on New Years Eve in New York City, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GARY HERSHORN POOL

New York (United States), 31/12/2020.- Jennifer Lopez performs in Times Square on New Years Eve in New York City, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/GARY HERSHORN POOL

Breaking almost a century-old tradition of raucous celebrations, New York welcomed New Year at midnight on Thursday with the Times Square practically deserted.

There were a handful of essential workers and the police officers deployed in the area, who were the only ones to witness the dropping of the iconic and enormous ball. EFE-EPA