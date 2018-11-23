British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of delivering a statement to the press outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 22 November 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Diplomatic efforts to avoid the tiny British territory of Gibraltar, located on the southwestern tip of Spain, derailing the United Kingdom's attempts at an orderly departure from the European Union reached fever pitch on Friday.

While Spain demanded assurances that its interests should be protected, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Gibraltar's sovereignty was not open to negotiation as part of its withdrawal from the EU.

"We have been working constructively with the governments of Spain and Gibraltar in the negotiations on the withdrawal agreement and we want this work to continue in the future relationship," May had told Parliament in Westminster.

However, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who was on an official visit to Cuba, said that unless the UK included guarantees over its interest in the territory, his government would put the brakes on a political agreement.

"After my conversation with Theresa May, our positions remain far away. My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit," Sánchez said in English on his official Twitter account.

Spain has long maintained that arrangements that included Gibraltar should be negotiated directly between London and Madrid and not between the UK and the EU.

The draft text of May's withdrawal agreement proposal made no specific mention of Gibraltar, something that triggered Spain's reaction.

London and Brussels have said that they would not like to reopen negotiations on the draft agreement.

While no single country can block the UK's withdrawal agreement on its own, a deal on future political links with Europe could be subject to objections from member states.

Talking on the BBC's Today Program on Friday, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he acknowledged that Spain was his territory's connection to the EU and he had always been open to deal with Madrid over the future, so long as sovereignty was not up for discussion.

The future of Gibraltar and its 30,000 residents, some 96 percent of whom voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, has long been a thorn in the side of the UK's relations with Spain.

Gibraltarians rejected in an informal referendum in 1967 an initiative that proposed its devolution to Spain.

A second informal plebiscite in 2002 which proposed joint Spain-UK sovereignty over the territory, was also voted down.

Around 10,000 Spaniards depend on access to the territory for jobs, and Gibraltar benefits from a larger workforce than can inhabit its small 6.7 square kilometers (2.6 square miles) surface area.

Spain ceded Gibraltar's sovereignty to Britain by treaty in 1713 but has persistently sought its return ever since.