Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 10 May 2021. Myanmar's junta has labeled the National Unity Government (NUG) as terrorists and has blamed them for the bombings, killings and arson, state-controlled media announced on 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

One hundred days after the coup that toppled Myanmar’s democratic government, the resistance against the military junta continues countrywide, where massive peaceful protests are giving way to a guerrilla spirit.

"I no longer participate in protests. I believe that the phase of the revolution (protest) has ended and now we are in the phase of armed resistance," a 22-year-old medical student told EFE from Yangon.

A wave of peaceful protests swept across Myanmar in response to the military coup on Feb. 1, which ended the elected government of popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The discontent of the majority of the population triggered a brutal response from the military junta, which has arrested almost 5,000 people and killed at least 780 during the crackdown on the demonstrations.

Going out to the streets to demonstrate means exposing oneself to the shots of the police and the military, who shoot to kill, so the dynamics of the opposition against the junta have changed since April.

In large cities, mass demonstrations have given way to lightning protests: they are not organized on social media, rather participants join when they see them pass by and disperse after 10 or 15 minutes before security forces arrive.

"These lightning demonstrations are very important to maintain the morale of the people and let the board see that we have not given up," a fifth-year medical student told EFE.

However, the young man said he does not believe the solution lies in the peaceful protests and is more interested in helping as a doctor or supporting the activity of armed groups.

"The biggest change in these three months has been the attitude of the people. At first most, including me, thought the United Nations would help us. Now we have understood that help will not come from outside and that we have to fight for our freedom ourselves," he said.

Although much of the international community has condemned the actions of the military, the Security Council -- the UN body that can impose sanctions or approve the use of force -- has so far been neutral, with countries such as China and Russia reluctant to act against the coup generals.