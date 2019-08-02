To go or not to go, that was the question for Ms. Wan, a long-time civil servant of the Hong Kong government, ahead of an unprecedented rally on Friday organized by young government employees over the extradition bill crisis that has gripped the Asian financial hub since June.

“I felt under pressure. An ex-boss of mine suggested I shouldn’t go, for the sake of my career,” said Ms. Wan, who is in her early 40s and has been a civil servant for over 20 years.

But then she decided to go ahead, joining tens of thousands of other civil servants and ordinary citizens in Chater Garden in Central, the city’s central business district, in the peaceful rally that began at 7pm. The objective was to urge Chief Executive Carrie Lam to rebuild public confidence in the government.

“Civil servants are also ordinary citizens and I love Hong Kong just like everyone else. I want the government to do something to resolve the crisis,” Ms. Wan told Efe.

Neatly dressed and unmasked, the civil servants headed to the park after work and joined the gathering held under the theme “civil servants march with citizens”. They waved their lit up mobile phones and chanted slogans such as “Defend justice”, “Give me freedom” and “Give me democracy”.

This was the latest in a string of demonstrations that emerged in the ex-British colony in recent weeks against a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed for the extradition of Hong Kong residents to China. The bill was declared “dead” by Lam in early July but protesters continue to take to the streets every week as the movement has broadened to reflect public anger at a host of other issues.

The Friday rally has raised many eyebrows, as the city’s civil servants are known for their political neutrality and loyalty to the government. Never has an event of this kind - and on such a scale - been initiated by civil servants.

The five young civil servants who organized the rally expected 2,000 civil servants to turn up. They hoped the government would respond to the five public demands, including to fully withdraw the extradition bill, order an investigation into alleged police brutality at protests, and implement full universal suffrage.

Ms. K, another long-time civil servant who joined the rally, told Efe: “Over the past two months, the political situation in Hong Kong has been deteriorating quickly. It is sad the government has not taken any positive action to address people’s grievances and demands. It's a sign of extremely bad governance hitherto unseen.

“Worse still, the government is trying to threaten and silence people asking for solutions to the problems.”

A day before the rally, the government issued what it described as a "solemn statement”, saying civil servants should maintain political neutrality regardless of their personal views. It also notes that the government will “seriously follow up on any violations of regulations by civil servants”.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told the press civil servants could attend events in the capacity of citizens when off-duty but that they should not “do something that is not in line with the view of the government in the capacity of a civil servant”.

The warnings, however, have done little to deter civil servants but have actually galvanized some to join the rally.

Ms. Wan said: “We don’t really have a political stance but just want the government to listen to people. I am quite offended by the government statement. Some civil servants I know who were initially not sure if they should join decided to go after reading the statement.”

Whereas protests in the past weeks, fronted mainly by young protesters, have not prompted the government to yield to the said five demands, some believe the civil servant rally might make a difference.

“The civil service comprises mostly pro-government, conservative, middle-class people. Stability is their top priority. A rally of this kind is a slap in the face to the top officials. Hopefully it carries considerable weight and will push the administration to appropriately respond to public demands,” said Ms. K.

Nevertheless, there is also fear within the civil service of reprisal by the government. Ms. Wan said she feared the government might take actions against civil servant participants later. This week, Assistant Labour Officer Michael Ngan, one of the co-organizers of the rally, became the subject of complaints by pro-government citizens who jammed a government hotline deriding his initiative.

Ms. K, however, said: “There is of course some risk. But in any case, they can't reprimand all those who come out. Who else can take our place within a short time?”

The solidarity displayed in the rally is not without limit. According to Ms K., opinions on the extradition bill crisis are divided within the civil service force. “There is generally a rift between the young and older civil servants. For many of the older ones, obedience, discipline and social stability matter most. But the younger are sympathetic towards the young protesters and they attach great importance to freedom and democracy.”

The anti-government movement sparked by the extradition bill has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis since its sovereignty was returned to China in 1997, with escalating tensions leading to clashes between protests and police in protests. Lam’s administration has come under widespread criticism for mishandling the crisis.

Protesters are now calling for a citywide strike next Monday, which some civil servants have anonymously committed to joining.EFE-EPA

