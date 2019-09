US director Todd Phillips holds the Golden Lion award for his movie "Joker" during the award ceremony of the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

French actress, model and singer Emmanuelle Seigner holds the Grand Jury Prize conferred on Roman Polanski's movie 'J'Accuse' (An Officer and a Spy) during the award winners photocall of the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Italian actor Luca Marinelli holds the Volpi Cup award for best actor for his performance in the movie "Martin Eden" during the award winners photocall of the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA