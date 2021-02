Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori (R) bows as he announces his resignation over his sexist remarks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL VIA JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori speaks during a news conference to announce his resignation over his sexist remarks, in Tokyo, Japan, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori speaks during a news conference to announce his resignation over his sexist remarks, in Tokyo, Japan, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee announced his resignation on Friday after a controversy sparked by sexist comments he made last week.

Former prime minister Yoshiro Mori, 83, announced his resignation from the president's position at a joint session of the committee's executives and the board of councilors in Tokyo.EFE-EPA

