Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/AKIO KON / POOL

A huge display show status of the crowd at the main dining and other facility is seen at an entrance of the main dining hall during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Fever Clinic consultation room is seen at residential buildings area for athletes during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Fever Clinic Isolation rooms are provided at residential buildings area for athletes during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The main dining hall is seen during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Machines are seen at the Multi-Function Complex Fitness Centre during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Internal shuttle buses around main facilities in the Olympic and Paralympic Village are seen during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Residential buildings for athletes are seen during a press preview at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo 2020 organizers on Sunday unveiled the Olympic Village, which has been adapted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during next month's Games.

The athletes and coaching personnel will spend most of their time during the Olympics within these facilities as they are banned from leaving the Village to move freely in the country. EFE

ahg/ta/lv