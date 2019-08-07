A night-time raid by a gang of rats on a 24-hour store thought to be in Tokyo's popular Shibuya neighborhood has forced the property to close indefinitely after a video of rodents running amuck in the shop went viral.

In the 15-second video, around six rats are seen scouting the shelves of the convenience store, a franchise of the FamilyMart chain, which has been closed since Aug. 5, a spokesperson of the company confirmed to EFE Wednesday.

The chain has apologized for the disgust and unease caused by the images posted by Twitter user @Ginkai19990324, and is currently evaluating when to reopen the establishment, the spokesperson said.

The store, the exact location of which has not been revealed, has taken steps such as recalling all products, and has also sought advice from health authorities.

yk-mra/sc/tw