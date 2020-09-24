Tokyo prefecture and others in central and eastern Japan were on meteorological alert from Thursday over the advent of Typhoon Dolphin, which will see risks of torrential rainfall, strong waves and gusts of wind.

Typhoon number 12 of the season in the Pacific approached the central region of Kanto since midnight Wednesday and, although predicted to make landfall in the capital or its surroundings, moved towards the Pacific during the morning heading northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.