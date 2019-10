South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during their meeting at Abe's residence in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (L) meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan’s prime minister and his South Korean counterpart on Thursday agreed to maintain dialog despite historic disputes that have triggered a trade conflict between the two countries.

During a 20-minute meeting in Tokyo, Shinzo Abe said that he would “continue to communicate with diplomatic authorities to solve problems,” while Lee Nak-yon shared his “understanding of the importance of dialog,” according to a statement by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.