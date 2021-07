Tokyo (Japan), 28/07/2021.- People gather around the Olympic Flame in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. The Japanese capital recorded 3,177 new coronavirus cases on 28 July, hitting a new daily record for the second day in a row. It reported 2,848 cases on 27 July, adding further pressure on the country's health care system. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo (Japan), 28/07/2021.- People take photos of the Olympic Flame in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. The Japanese capital recorded 3,177 new coronavirus cases on 28 July, hitting a new daily record for the second day in a row. It reported 2,848 cases on 27 July, adding further pressure on the country's health care system. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo set a new record of daily coronavirus infections on Thursday with 3,865 cases, almost double the total from a week ago.

The Japanese capital is hosting the Olympic Games in a secure bubble without any spectators, but infections have continued to rise.

The spike in the capital is due to the spread of new and more contagious delta and beta variants, and mainly affects people under 60, an age group with lower vaccination rates.EFE