Media members look at artworks by Spanish artist Joan Miro during a press preview of the exhibition 'Joan Miro and Japan' at the Bunkamura Museum of Art in Tokyo, Japan, 10 February 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

The connections between Barcelona-based artist Joan Miro and Japan are at the center of the biggest exhibition of his work in the Asian country, which includes more than 100 of his artworks influenced by Japanese printmaking or calligraphy.

The exhibition "Miro, dreaming with Japan" was presented to the media on Thursday, a day before it goes public until Apr. 17 at Tokyo's Bunkamura Art Museum, where 140 pieces, including paintings, documents and belongings of the artist, have been shipped from as far as Barcelona, Majorca and New York.

"The Portrait of Enric Cristòfol Ricar" (1917), the painting used as a reference for illustrating the early Japanese influence on Miro, is on display along with a copy of the Japanese print that the painter incorporated in a collage while painting his colleague, the exhibition's curator Kazuho Soeda told EFE.

The painting, on loan from New York's Museum of Modern Art, stands next to the print owned by Sabine Armengol, the great-grandniece of painter and scenographer Oleguer Junyent.

(...)