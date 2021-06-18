A man receives a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office in Tokyo, Japan, 18 June 2021, as vaccinations for the persons involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have started. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

A woman (L) is interviewed by a doctor prior to receiving a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office in Tokyo, Japan, 18 June 2021, as vaccinations for the persons involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have started. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto (C) speaks during the news conference after receiving a proposal from a group of infectious disease experts in Tokyo, Japan, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuichi Yamazaki / POOL

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto speaks during the news conference after receiving a proposal from a group of infectious disease experts in Tokyo, Japan, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuichi Yamazaki / POOL

The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics said Friday it planned to allow spectators into stadiums despite Japanese medical experts advising against it and arguing that banning spectators was the “least risky” option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The experts, led by Japan’s top health advisor Shigeru Omi, warned that holding the Olympics with spectators could increase Covid-19 infections and the spread of new variants.

Omi issued the warning after the organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said she wanted to allow up to 10,000 spectators into stadiums.