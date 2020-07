A man wearing a face mask walks past campaign posters of candidates running in the upcoming Tokyo gubernatorial election in Tokyo, Japan, 02 July 2020 (issued 03 July 2020). Incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike (2-R, top) of the conservative Tomin First no Kai party is the clear frontrunner in the race, with the main challenger being Taro Yamamoto (R, top), a former actor and current leader of the progressive opposition party Reiwa Shinsengumi. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Covid-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 have put the incumbent governor's leadership skills to test even as she is largely believed to cruise to victory in Sunday election amid a new rise in infections in the Japanese capital.

Yuriko Koike, who is seeking reelection for her second term, is an undisputed favorite for one of the top influential positions in Japan to rule the prefecture with nearly 14 million inhabitants. EFE-EPA