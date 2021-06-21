President of Tokyo 2020 Seiko Hashimoto (L) and IPC President Andrew Parson (on screen) speak during a five-party meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo, Japan, 21 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO REYES MARIN / POOL

Japan said Monday it would allow up to 10,000 spectators in the stands of the Tokyo Olympics, reserving the option of holding closed-door competitions in the event of an upturn in Covid-19 infections.

Tokyo 2020 organizers made the announcement after a meeting with the Japanese Executive, the regional government of the capital and those responsible for the international Olympic and Paralympic committees.

The announcement came the same day the state of emergency for coronavirus was lifted in Tokyo and other regions of the country, although certain restrictions are maintained to prevent infections, which mainly affect the opening hours of bars and restaurants.

"In line with the government's restrictions for mass events, we have decided to set the spectator limit at 50 percent of stadium capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators," said the president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto told the media.