Young women walk before the Sensoji temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 24 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Eldrely women walk through the Nakamise shopping street at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 24 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A young woman wearing a face mask walks through the Nakamise shopping street at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 24 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese capital on Wednesday recorded 55 Covid-19 cases, its highest number of new infections in a day since the state of emergency was lifted in the country.

It is also the first time the number of daily coronavirus infections has surpassed 50 since May 5 when 57 cases were recorded.EFE-EPA

mra/pd/ssk