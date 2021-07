Portraits of Hungarian athletes decorate the facade of the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Tokyo, Japan, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MTI HUNGARY OUT

Officials set up a counter to take samples from reporters for COVID-19 tests at the main press center of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. 15 July 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Dividers are set up on tables at the main press center of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. 15 July 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Portraits of Hungarian athletes decorate the facade of the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Tokyo, Japan, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MTI HUNGARY OUT

The Japanese capital on Thursday reported 1,308 fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest daily number of cases in the city since January, just eight days before the inauguration of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported over 1,000 daily cases for the second consecutive day, with the figures showing a growing trend for nearly a months. EFE

