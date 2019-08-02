South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa (L) and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono (R) wait for reporters to leave before they hold talks during the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japan and South Korea exchanged stern statements at a regional forum in Bangkok on Friday after Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of preferred trading partners.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed "grave concern" in front of her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono over Tokyo’s move, which she said was taken in a "unilateral and arbitrary" manner.

Speaking in favor of multilateralism and critical of the economic measures and rising protectionism, Kang called for choosing to "enlarge the piece of the pie that we all share through expanding free flow of trade and commerce, rather than taking steps to shrink it."

Kono backed Tokyo's decision and added that the country backed multilateralism and free trade.

He added that, "I have not heard any complaints from our ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) friends about our export management measures," that puts Seoul in the same position as the Southeast Asian bloc of countries.

The ministers had a bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Minsters’ Meeting in Bangkok, which ended without resolution on the matter and with Seoul's threat of reviewing cooperation agreements with Tokyo if the former was removed from the list preferred trading partners list.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet with the representatives from Japan and South Korea in a trilateral meeting to mediate between the two.

The relations between Japan and South Korea are at their worst in recent decades, and could impact other areas of collaboration between the two countries, such as security and defense.

Seoul believes that the measure is in response to the rulings in 2018 by several South Korean courts, including the Supreme Court, asking Japanese companies to pay compensation to Korean citizens who were forced to work for them during World War II.

In an apparent response to the ruling, on July 1, Tokyo imposed restrictions on the basic chemical materials used by South Korean companies to manufacture screens and memory chips.

The measure was not received well by the industry and by Seoul, which announced its intention to take the matter to the World Trade Organization if Tokyo failed to respond to its calls to negotiate a resolution.

Japan decided to strike off South Korea from the preferred trading partners list under allegations of Seoul's inability to apply sufficient security measures in the technology sector.

The decision, which will come into effect on Aug. 28, would mean that South Korea will no longer have access to simplified procedures for purchasing Japanese materials and technology that could be used for military purposes.

South Korea was on the list since 26 other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Argentina, Germany and Australia.

