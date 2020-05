Commuters walk out of Tokyo station in Tokyo, Japan, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Commuters walk on a platform at Nakano station in Tokyo, Japan, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Commuters walk out of Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Tokyo started life under a new normal on Tuesday after lifting its health alert for the coronavirus pandemic.

Shops and offices have been gradually reopening in the Japanese capital, although with social distancing measures still in place in a bid to avoid new infections.