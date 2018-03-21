Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb blast that targeted a shrine visited by Shi'ite Muslims as the country observes the Persian New Year Nowruz, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 29 people were killed and 52 wounded Wednesday in a suicide attack near a crowd celebrating the first day of the Afghan new year in Kabul, officials told EFE.

A suicide attacker detonated the bombs he was carrying in his vest around 12 pm between Kabul University and Aliabad Hospital, targeting a group of people who were on their way to celebrate the new year at a local shrine, Afghan interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said.

The explosion took place near the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine and targeted a crowd of mostly young people who were headed to the shrine to join the Nowruz new year festival.

According to the latest toll provided by Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh, 29 people died in the explosion and 52 others were wounded.

"Most of the wounded were initially taken to three hospitals in Istiqlal, Aliabad and Ibn-e-Sina, located near the explosion site. After providing basic treatment, the wounded have been transferred to other specialized ones," Majroh said.

The Taliban insurgent group, through its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, denied responsibility for the incident.

Last Saturday, three civilians were killed and four others injured in a Taliban car-bomb attack near an industrial park in Kabul.

Wednesday's attack comes after a string of similar attacks in the Afghan capital this year, the largest of which struck at the end of January when the Taliban detonated an ambulance full of explosives in the central district of Kabul, killing more than 100 people.

Kabul authorities overhauled the security plan of the city in response, establishing a new system to prevent large-scale attacks.

Last month Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended an invitation to the Taliban for talks to find a solution to the conflict raging across the country since the United States invaded in 2001, but the group has not responded.