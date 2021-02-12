Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (L) walks his daughter Vivian (3R) his son Jack (R) wife Gisele Bundchen (2R) and son Benjamin (obsccured) after the Buccaneers deafeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the National Football League Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, USA, 07 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Not only is Tom Brady the first American football player to win seven Super Bowls but he is also one of the sport’s most astute entrepreneurs, capable of turning everything he touches into gold.

His name is already written in the annals of NFL history, he holds the most victories as a quarterback, 264, most MVPs in the Super Bowl, the longest touchdown — the list goes on. The former New England Patriots legend is now at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, at the age of 43, he helped turn the team’s fortunes around in more ways than one — the Bucs went from a winning percentage of 0.387 to victory at the Super Bowl in the space of a year.

