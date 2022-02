English actor Tom Holland in an interview with Efe during a press tour for his new film Uncharted.EFE/ JJ Guillén

English actor Tom Holland in an interview with Efe during a press tour for his new film Uncharted.EFE/ JJ Guillén

With his Hollywood career skyrocketing to new levels of fame, Tom Holland told Efe in an interview Tuesday that he was soaking up the moment although he eventually planned to settle down and shrink from the public eye.

Holland swapped in his Spider-Man suit for some adventure clothing for his role as Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted, based on the video game series of the same name and directed by Ruben Fleischer. EFE

mt-mp/jt