A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows humanitarian assistance and disaster relief stores being prepared for offloading as Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Adelaide sails into Tonga, 26 January 2022, as part of Australian Defence Force (ADF)'s Operation Tonga Assist 22 following the eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/CPL ROBERT WHITMORE/AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2022, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption ***

Nuku'alofa (Tonga), 26/01/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Adelaide, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian stores, sailing into the port of Nuku'alofa, Tonga, 26 January 2022, as part of Australian Defence Force (ADF)'s Operation Tonga Assist 22 following the eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/CPL ROBERT WHITMORE/AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2022, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption ***

A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows the Australian national flag flying on board Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Adelaide as the ship, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies, arrives in Tonga, 26 January 2022, as part of Australian Defence Force (ADF)'s Operation Tonga Assist 22 following the eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/CPL ROBERT WHITMORE/AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2022, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption *** EFE/

Tonga will enter confinement Wednesday night after detecting two Covid-19 community cases amid a recovery campaign after a tsunami struck in mid-January following the eruption of a volcano that devastated the island nation.

The country, made up of 169 islands and some 105,000 inhabitants, remained free of Covid-19 and implemented a "contactless" system to receive humanitarian aid to continue avoiding the virus after the natural disaster, which killed three people. EFE