A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Rachael Moore (L), standing with Tongan Foreign Minister, Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu, watching the arrival of the first Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III aircraft from Australia delivering humanitarian assistance, at Fua'amotu International Airport near Nuku'alofa, Tonga, 20 January 2022. EFE/EPA/AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel preparing to embark on HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 20 January 2022. EFE/EPA/CPL ROBERT WHITMORE/ADF HANDOUT

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the atmospheric plume from an underwater volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga pictured from the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited some 269 miles above the Pacific Ocean northwest of Auckland, New Zealand, 16 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NASA/ASTRONAUT KAYLA BARRON HANDOUT --

A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows Australian Army Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon vehicles parked at the Port of Brisbane ready to be loaded onto HMAS Adelaide, Queensland, Australia, 20 January 2022. EFE/EPA/CPL ROBERT WHITMORE/ADF HANDOUT

A week after the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano and the subsequent tsunami, the Pacific island of Tonga is gradually picking itself up with the help of a steady flow of international aid.

The Tonga government on Saturday released only its second official statement since the natural disaster last weekend in which it said 84% of the population had been affected by the fallout of volcanic ash and the tsunami that surged through the island chain. EFE

aus-esj/jt