A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8 Poseidon aircraft departing RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, 17 January 2022, to assist the Tonga Government after an eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/LACW EMMA SCHWENKE/RAAF HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2022, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption ***

A handout composite satellite image made available by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, shows imagery produced using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite acquired on 2 January 2022 (L) and Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite from 15 January 2022 (R) of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano (issued 17 January 2022). EFE-EPA/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL-1,SENTINEL-2 HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shows an aerial view from a P-3K2 Orion aircraft as it flies over an area of Tonga, on 17 January 2022 (issued 18 January 2022), with ash on the roofs of homes and surrounding vegetation. EFE-EPA/NZDF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Recent satellite images show that the Tonga volcano whose violent eruption triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean over the weekend has practically disappeared after the explosion recorded on Saturday, one of the most powerful in three decades.

Recent photographs of the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) reveal that following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apa volcano, only two small portions of land remain above sea level. EFE