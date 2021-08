Dead fish and shellfish on the shores of Mar Menor. Efeagro/Marcial Guillén

Dead fish and shellfish on the shores of Mar Menor. EFE/FILE/Juan Carlos Caval

Thousands of dead fish have washed up on the shores of Spain’s Mar Menor in an environmental disaster that has shocked residents and tourists visiting the area.

The disaster is being caused by intensive farming leading to a surge in nutrients from agricultural fertilizers, killing thousands of fish in the saltwater lagoon in Spain's south eastern Mediterranean coast.

In the last nine days, over 5 tons of fish and shellfish that died due to a lack of oxygen in the water have been removed. EFE