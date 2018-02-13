(FILE) Former Communist Party chief of Jilin Province Sun Zhengcai adjusts his spectacles during a delegation meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the second day of the 18th CPC (Communist Party Congress) in Beijing, China on Nov. 9, 2012. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) A photo dated Mar. 3, 2017 of Sun Zhengcai, former Communist Party secretary of Chongqing municipality, attending the opening of the fifth session of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China (issued Jul. 17, 2017). EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) Former Communist Party chief of Jilin Province Sun Zhengcai attends during a delegation meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the second day of the 18th CPC (Communist Party Congress) in Beijing, China on Nov. 9, 2012 (reissued Jul. 24, 2017). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese authorities have charged former Communist Party Secretary of the central city of Chongqing and ex-minister of Agriculture, Sun Zhengcai with abuse of power and accepting bribes, state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

Sun, who was a member of the Party's Politburo - a powerful 25-member decision making group - was accused of "taking advantage of his posts to seek profits for others and illegally accepted huge amounts of money and property," said the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Since last year, Sun has been under investigation for serious violations of discipline, a euphemism for alleged corrupt practices within the party.

The politician, who served as Agriculture Minister from 2006 to 2009, was removed from his post in Chongqing in July 2017 and was replaced by Chen Miner, propaganda chief of President Xi Jinping.

Sun, since 2012, was Communist Party chief in Chongqing, one of the largest cities in China and area of great economic development when one of his predecessors, Bo Xilai, was implicated in a corruption and murder scandal for which he is currently serving a life sentence.