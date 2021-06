Nicolás Rodríguez Bautista, the top commander of Colombia’s largest left-wing guerrilla group, the ELN, has stepped down due to health issues, he said in a statement that was revealed Thursday.

Better known as Gabino, the 71-year-old has been receiving treatment for a medical issue in Cuba, where he has been based since 2018. In a letter dated May 1, he said his resignation had been accepted by the militia.EF