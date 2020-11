A handout photo made available by Iranian state TV (IRIB) official website shows the scene of terror attack on top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in the city of Damavand, northern of the capital city of Tehran,Iran, 27 November 2020. EFE/EPA/IRIB HANDOUT

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated Friday near the capital Tehran, the country's defense ministry said.

Fakhrizadeh was dubbed the ‘father’ of the Iranian nuclear program by Western intelligence and was among those sanctioned by the United Nations for his alleged role in trying to develop nuclear weapons.EFE-EPA

mv/jt