Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R) Justice Isaac Lenaola, Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, during ruling session on petition filed by the opposition leader Raila Odinga challenging the outcome of the presidential elections, at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A supporter of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition shouts slogans and hold placards to celebrate the Supreme Court rulling, in Mathare area 4, in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Supporters of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition shout slogans and hold banners as they celebrate the Supreme Court rulling, in Mathare area 4, in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Supporters of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition shout slogans and hold banners as they celebrate the Supreme Court rulling, in Mathare area 4, in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential elections, dismissing a petition filed by runner-up Raila Odinga who contested the results.

The ruling of the country’s highest judicial body is final and cannot be appealed.

In a statement following the ruling, Odinga said he has "always stood for the the rule of law and the constitution," and there "respects the opinion of the court", although he added that he "vehemently disagrees with their decision".

Ruto, 55, is set to become Kenya's fifth president since independence in 1963 after he takes his oath of office on September 13.

(...)