Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential elections, dismissing a petition filed by runner-up Raila Odinga who contested the results.
The ruling of the country’s highest judicial body is final and cannot be appealed.
In a statement following the ruling, Odinga said he has "always stood for the the rule of law and the constitution," and there "respects the opinion of the court", although he added that he "vehemently disagrees with their decision".
Ruto, 55, is set to become Kenya's fifth president since independence in 1963 after he takes his oath of office on September 13.
