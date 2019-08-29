Buddhist monks hold a poster as they take part in a rally against upholding death sentences against two migrant workers by Thailand Appeals Court, in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A photo made available on Sep. 17, 2014 shows a Thai villager laying flowers during a memorial service for two murdered British tourists at the crime scene on a beach of Koh Tao resort island, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, Sep. 16, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/SITTHIPONG CHAREONJAI BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Myanmar murder defendants Zaw Lin (L) and Wai Phyo (R) are escorted by Thai police officers after they were sentenced to death at a provincial court in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Myanmar murder defendants Zaw Lin (2-L) and Wai Phyo (Back) are escorted by Thai police officers as they arriving at a provincial court in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentences of two Myanmar citizens accused of killing two British backpackers in 2014 on the popular tourist island of Koh Tao.

On Dec. 25, 2015 migrant workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Thun (also known as Wai Phyo) were found guilty by a local court of murdering Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, as well as raping Witheridge.

The police investigation was widely questioned and led to allegations that the men were used as scapegoats.

The pair initially confessed to the crime, committed in Sep. 2014, but later withdrew their confessions and alleged that they had been tortured and threatened in police custody.

"I respect the verdict delivered by Thailand's Supreme Court in the Koh Tao murder case today,” tweeted migrant workers' rights activist Andy Hall, who served as the international affairs advisor to the legal defense team.

“However, after having seen so much of the evidence presented in the court or otherwise in this case... I consider that the death penalty sentence and conviction of the two accused… should instead have been reversed and quashed by the Supreme Court," he added.

Miller died as a result drowning and severe blows to the head, while Witheridge was raped and bludgeoned to death.

The defense lawyers of the accused claimed that the evidence presented by the authorities was not reliable and should not have been admitted as per international standards.

The police said that DNA proof incriminates the two Myanmar nationals, but the defense has alleged that it has not been able to verify the results independently and that its clients have been unfairly accused without conclusive evidence or witnesses.

Hall said the forensics and DNA evidence relied upon to convict the pair was “fundamentally flawed” and the handling of those items did not comply with international standards.

“The evidence relied upon to convict the accused was unreliable and the case against them… could not be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt and should not have been upheld,” Hall said.

The pair could seek a royal pardon from execution, which if granted would convert the punishment to life imprisonment.

Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director, Phil Robertson said on Twitter that “Thailand should abolish the death penalty. It’s a cruel and unusual punishment that violates international human rights standards.”

Koh Tao is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand, especially among backpackers, low-cost travelers and divers. EFE-EPA

