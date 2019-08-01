ASEAN Foreign Ministers (L-R) Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai and Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin link their hands prior to a group photo during the 12th Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) chats with Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith (L) while standing next to Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (R) during the 12th Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the ASEAN-US Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

ASEAN Foreign Ministers (L-R) Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi link their hands prior to a group photo during the 12th Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) attends the ASEAN-US Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug.1, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The United States Secretary of State and his Chinese counterpart met on Thursday in Bangkok amid an unending trade war between the world's two most powerful economies.

Both Mike Pompeo and Wang Yi sounded calm with conciliatory remarks after their first face-to-face meeting this year that was held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial summit in the Thai capital.

The Chinese minister, in particular, described the interaction as an opportunity to minimize differences between the two countries and work in areas of their mutual benefit.

Wang stressed the importance of talking face-to-face to find solutions despite the problems the countries are facing.

There was still room to expand "cooperation" in various areas between China and the US, he said.

In a post on Twitter, Pompeo also sounded reconciliatory, saying he had "an in-depth exchange of views with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi on US-China relations and North Korea, among other important topics of mutual concern".

"When it advances US interests, we are ready to cooperate with China," he added.

The US-China rivalry and an ongoing trade dispute between them are among the main focus points of the summit of the foreign ministers of the ASEAN groups and its allies.

"Look, we don't ever ask any Indo-Pacific nation to choose between countries," Pompeo said during a brief address at the start of his meeting with the ministers of ASEAN member countries, comprising of Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Several members of the Southeast Asian bloc maintain a dispute with Beijing over the sovereignty of a handful of islands and atolls in the South China Sea, a key strategic zone for trade routes that is rich in natural resources.

The US has repeatedly criticized Beijing's territorial claims in the region, and urged China last month to "cease its bullying behavior" of sending Chinese frigates and warships to disputed waters.

Washington and Beijing are locked in a trade dispute since last year that has led to the implementation of tariffs on several products by both countries. The impact of the long-running trade war is already being felt on the global economy.

On Wednesday, US and Chinese negotiators concluded a brief round of talks -- the first after the presidents of the two countries, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, agreed to a new truce on the sidelines of the G20 summit at the end of June. They are now scheduled to meet in September in Washington for the 13th round of negotiations.

The latest round of trade talks held in Shanghai did not result in an agreement, but the White House said the negotiations were positive.

"The meetings were constructive, and we expect negotiations on an enforceable trade deal to continue in Washington, D.C., in early September," the White House said.

Chinese state media described the meetings between the two delegations as symbolic but harmonious. EFE-EPA

