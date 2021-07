The torch is prepared to be lit during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto applauds next to the celebration cauldron on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay ended in the Japanese capital on Friday in a closed-door ceremony due to the Covid-19 epidemic, hours before it will be used to light the cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

Kabuki theater actor Kankuro Nakamura was the last torchbearer and in charge of the symbolic lighting of a small cauldron, as done so in other ceremonies that have taken place throughout the torch's journey across the country.EFE

