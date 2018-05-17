Workers begin to repair the damage in Viersen, Germany, 17 May 2018, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction near the city around 40 miles west of Dusseldorf. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Tiles are blown from a roof of a house in Viersen, Germany, 17 May 2018, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction near the city around 40 miles west of Dusseldorf. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A caravan trailer is blown into a hedge in Viersen, Germany, 17 May 2018, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction near the city around 40 miles west of Dusseldorf. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Roof tiles were ripped from houses and a caravan blown into a hedge in western Germany after a tornado ripped through the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist on the ground Thursday.

A storm that police said lasted between 10-15 minutes battered Viersen, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Düsseldorf, on Wednesday evening, causing damage to about 50 properties.

"On Wednesday evening, a tornado in the Viersen area on the Lower Rhine left a train of devastation," Germany’s weather service DWD said in a statement.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist showed a man working on a damaged roof, with a pile of broken tiles on the ground nearby.