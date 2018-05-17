Roof tiles were ripped from houses and a caravan blown into a hedge in western Germany after a tornado ripped through the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist on the ground Thursday.
A storm that police said lasted between 10-15 minutes battered Viersen, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Düsseldorf, on Wednesday evening, causing damage to about 50 properties.
"On Wednesday evening, a tornado in the Viersen area on the Lower Rhine left a train of devastation," Germany’s weather service DWD said in a statement.
Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist showed a man working on a damaged roof, with a pile of broken tiles on the ground nearby.