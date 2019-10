General view of the town of Montblanc, in Tarragona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSEP LLUIS SELLART

Several residents walk among debris in the town of Montblanc, in Tarragona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSEP LLUIS SELLART

View of a bridge over Francoli river in the town of Vilaverd, in Tarragona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSEP LLUIS SELLART

One person has died and two others remain missing following torrential rain and strong winds in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.

The regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, told Efe they had found a body at a beach near Arenys de Mar some 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Barcelona.