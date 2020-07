Houses are destroyed following a landslide in Ashikita, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A house is seen destroyed following a landslide in Ashikita, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Local residents clean a house hit by floods in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Local residents clean a house hit by floods in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A collapsed house lies on a street in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A local resident cleans a house hit by floods in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A street is covered with mud and debris in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A street is covered with mud and debris in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Rescue operationns continue in Kuma, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Heavy rains in Japan have left at least 34 people dead and 14 missing on Sunday with whole towns cut off by overflowing rivers.

The government has warned the public to avoid some areas due to the dangers of landslides triggered by downpours over the weekend.