Residents navigate a flooded road after heavy rain hit the area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Residents gather at a makeshift evacuation center in the flooded district of Mabi, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Residents try to rescue a submerged car after heavy rains caused flooding in the area of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A resident walks on a road covered with mud after a flood caused by heavy rain hit the area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Torrential rains in southwestern Japan have left at least 93 dead with 58 others reported missing, marking one of the worst natural disasters in the country in recent years, authorities said Monday.

Heavy rainfall has hit Japan since Thursday, especially in the western prefecture of Hiroshima and the southwestern prefecture of Ehime, where floods and landslides caused by the rain have destroyed thousands of houses and completely cut off several towns.

Personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighting services continue on Monday with rescue operations for affected locals who sought refuge on their roofs, while the search for 58 missing people is ongoing, according to public broadcaster NHK.

In Hiroshima Prefecture, at least 39 people died in accidents related to torrential rains and another three were seriously injured, while 22 other deaths were registered in Ehime, according to the latest data from representatives of the affected localities.

Fatalities have also been recorded in 10 other prefectures in the center and west of the country since Thursday as accumulated rainfall has exceeded 160 centimeters in the southern, western and central regions.

The Japanese authorities recommended 5.9 million citizens in 19 prefectures evacuate during the weekend, while over 30,000 people sought refuge in shelters on Sunday night, according to government data.