Local residents clean up debris in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 08 July 2020.

A resident wades through flood water caused by torrential rains after checking his house in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, 08 July 2020.

More than 220,000 people in central Japan were evacuated on Wednesday as torrential rains hit the area after leaving at least 58 dead in the country’s southwest.

Most of the central regions have been placed under a severe weather alert due to the storms and flooding, which have seen the worst rainfall recorded in the country for several decades.