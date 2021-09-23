Statement issued by the company (Announcement):

"The president of the Canary Islands said today that it was impossible to imagine the plight of people who have lost everything or are distraught at the uncertainty surrounding their homes, but gave assurances that the authorities will do everything possible to guarantee reconstruction.

The president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, announced today that a number of of the 137 people affected by the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano who have been staying in the Breña Baja barracks since Sunday are beginning to be rehoused in community care centres, a hotel in Fuencaliente and in other accommodation which is being readied for use in the coming days.

Along with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, senior administration figures and law enforcement chiefs, Torres took part in the fourth meeting of the Steering Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan (PEVOLCA), held in the La Palma Cabildo. At the post-meeting press conference, the president called on the media “not to repeat rumours or fake news” but rather to use the information provided by technical experts and official channels in order not to hamper the ongoing protection effort or cause undesirable situations. He denied reports in some media that further evacuations had been ordered today (22 September).

Torres revealed that the people affected by the eruption who are being rehoused as of today thanks to the efforts of the Red Cross are persons with reduced mobility, who were the first to be evacuated last Sunday. The president added that other people who have been sleeping in their vehicles can move to the new emergency accommodation when they wish.

Torres explained that the lava from the volcano is moving forward very slowly, at around 12 metres per hour: “even though it continues its inexorable journey towards the coast, it is quite high and wide”, he said. He added that the characteristics of the lava mean that barricades, walls or ditches cannot be used to force it to change direction and these options are ruled out. He warned of the dangers faced by anyone who attempts such measures “no matter how well-meaning. It simply cannot be stopped”.

In that regard, he stressed once more that the most important thing is to ensure there are no fatalities or consequences for health. He added that all the different administrations and civil society in general are devoting their efforts to securing the financial aid and resources needed for a short and long-term response. The president also stressed that La Palma airport remains open and the island has not lost connectivity. However, he called for “strict observance of restricted access zones” due to the dangers posed by the lava.

“No amount of consolation suffices and we cannot even imagine what those affected are going through”

Torres explained that he has spoken to a number of those affected by the eruption since last Sunday and has gained a sense of the “anguish of those who do not know whether they have lost their homes and the pain of those who have already lost them or are about to do so. We cannot imagine what is like for them. All I can say is that the Canary Islands and Spain in their entirety stand in solidarity with these families and we, the authorities, will do all in our power to support the recovery. I realise that no amount of consolation suffices as they watch this monster advance; amid all the anguish and tremendous pain, we still do not know how far the lava will travel. The people of the Canaries are with them”.

The president of the Canaries explained that, in order to access EU solidarity funds, the damage must amount to more than 1% of the Islands’ GDP, which equates to approximately 400 million euros. Early calculations indicate that the material damage will be much greater, although he warned that this does not necessarily mean that the EU will allocate 400 million: “we do need a lot of money; we are talking about a very long timeframe. The priority now - he stressed - is to rescue people, ensure there is no further damage, and then look to reconstruction”.

Torres once again expressed his appreciation for the many expressions of support received, while also welcoming the fact that political parties have not sought to gain from the crisis. Rather, the opposite is true and the unity and coordination demonstrated are exemplary. He highlighted tomorrow’s visit by King Felipe VI and the efforts of Spain’s prime minister, who is flying back to the island from the UN General Assembly in New York as soon as possible.

For his part, Spain’s Interior Minister underlined the importance of a country having in place a “strong civil protection system”, something which he considers has been clearly in evidence in the preliminary management of and response to the eruption which began on 11 September with the swarm of earthquakes. “This generates a feeling of security and has ensured that vulnerable persons and others affected could be evacuated” he added".

AGENCIA EFE S.A.U. shall not be liable for any information contained in this message and assumes no responsibility towards third parties in relation to its contents, being expressly exempt from any liability that the author may have in relation to the information in question.