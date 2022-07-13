The race to replace Boris Johnson as the United Kingdom’s prime minister and head of the Conservative Party got underway with a first round of voting on Wednesday.
The outgoing leader told lawmakers that although he was not stepping down of his own choosing, he was doing so with his “head held high.”
Six candidates vying to replace the extravagant and controversial Tory leader made the cut of the first ballot on Wednesday, including three of the bookmakers' favorites – former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, trade minister Penny Mordaunt and foreign secretary Liz Truss.
Sunak was leading the race with 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt’s 67 and Truss’ 50.
(...)