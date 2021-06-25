A view on the logo of Toshiba Corporation at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 13 May 2021 (issued 14 May 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Toshiba shareholders voted Friday against the re-election of two board members, including chairman Osamu Nagayama.

The votes were cast during the shareholders' annual meeting and in the wake of scandals that have plagued the technology company in recent years.

Two of the 11 nominations to the board of directors were rejected, specifically that of Nagayama and audit committee member Nobuyuki Kobayashi.

Just a few weeks ago, Nagayama had declared his interest in strengthening the board of directors to improve the governance of the company, following the departure of two of its members.