Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager, the club said in a statement Tuesday.

The Italian replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Monday after just 17 games in charge.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach has signed a contract until 2023, with an option to extend.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” Conte said.

Tottenham had tried to sign Conte last season after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and after also failing to attract other coaches like Paulo Fonseca, the club turned to Nuno.

